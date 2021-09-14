State Police offer advice for driving in inclement weather

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Roads around Acadiana are beginning to flood and be blocked off. State Trooper Thomas Gossen says if drivers see high water, they should not risk driving through it.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot for a vehicle to be swept away by water,” Gossen said.

We all know what we should and shouldn’t do while driving in the rain, or do we? Thomas Gossen says it’s unsafe to make this assumption.

For those who don’t know, and as a reminder for those who do, Gossen says, “If you don’t have to get out and drive, please don’t get out and drive.”

However, if you do have to drive in the rain, take extra precautions, such as driving at a safe speed. Even if the speed limit is as high as 75, go slow.

“People tend to not slow down unfortunately whenever it’s raining so we have a lot more hydroplaning issue,” Gossen said.

Avoid using cruise control. When braking, ease off the gas. By law, you must drive with your headlights on

Gossen said that having headlights on while driving in the rain can increase visibility because the rain limits visibility.

Insurance experts say flood damage to your vehicle is covered unless you choose to drive through high water.

Gossen says it’s common for people to move barricades from blocked roads, and that it puts drivers at risk of getting stuck, increasing the chances of drowning. People that do this are also at risk of being fined.

“You’re looking at up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail for tampering with a barricade,” Gossen said. “You are endangering someone’s life if you move the barricade, make it through and they don’t”

Gossen also says he often receives complaints from homeowners and business owners about their property being damaged from water being pushed onto their property by commuters driving through high waters.