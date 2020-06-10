Live Now
State Police: Jennings man killed early morning crash

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 34-year-old Jennings man was killed shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 395 near Bucklin Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Roy Mallett.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Mallett, was traveling south on LA Hwy 395. State Police said Chevrolet crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and entered a ditch.

After running off the right side of the roadway, the Chevrolet struck the embankment of a ditch and rolled over.

Mallett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

