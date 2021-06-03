State Police investigating Vinton Police officer-involved shooting

VINTON, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting incident involving a Vinton Police Officer.

Investigators say the incident occurred as a VPD officer responded to a disturbance between two motorists parked on the shoulder of the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from LA 108. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, one of the motorists, later identified as 54-year-old Annette Odegar of Orange, TX, exited her vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer. During the confrontation, police say the officer discharged his weapon striking Odegar.

Odegar was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer involved shooting.