State Police investigating a two-vehicle crash with a fatality on I-10

WHISKEY BAY, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police confirmed they are investigating a two-vehicle crash with at least one fatality on Interstate 10.

Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said the crash occurred on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 125.

No further details are available at this time.

The left lane has reopened and the right lane is blocked I-10 East at LA 975 (Whiskey Bay) due to an accident. Congestion has reached 4 miles in length. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) March 3, 2021

