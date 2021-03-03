State Police investigating a two-vehicle crash with a fatality on I-10

WHISKEY BAY, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police confirmed they are investigating a two-vehicle crash with at least one fatality on Interstate 10.

Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen said the crash occurred on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 125.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as they become available.

