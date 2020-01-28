State police investigate suspicious house fire in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- State police are investigating a suspicious house fire on Park Avenue in New Iberia.

“We was getting ready to go to bed, and we thought it was a transformer explosion at first. Then I heard all the sirens,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, said she walked outside her home to investigate around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“Everybody was outside because we were concerned, and I guess they heard the same explosion that we did,” she added.

That’s when she saw her neighbors’ house in flames.

“It was really smoky, and the smoke was white. So I thought it was an electrical fire,” she said.

New Iberia Fire Chief Gordan Copell said when firefighters arrived to the house, they smelled something odd: petroleum.

That smell led investigators to believe the fire may have been started intentionally.

State police are now investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

No deaths were reported as a result of the fire.