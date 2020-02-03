Live Now
State Police: DOTD worker seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on I-49

Police crime scene tape stock photo_200118

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY)- A DOTD worker was seriously injured Monday when he was struck by a driver Monday on Interstate 49.

State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lane near Mile Marker 6.

A crew worker had gotten out if his utility truck and walked across the median to pick up some equipment, which caused traffic to slow down. An approaching driver, identified as 20-year-old Logan Trail, of Sunset, reportedly veered left and hit the brakes to avoid striking slowed vehicles. The vehicle skidded into the median, hitting the worker.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Trail was cited for careless operation of a vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation, however, impairment is not suspected, Gossen said.

