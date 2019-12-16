Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
State Police: 26-year-old Breaux Bridge man killed in Sunday night crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One victim was killed shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish.

According to State Police Troop I, troopers were called to La. Hwy. 347 near Claton Castille Road.

The crash killed Chayce Gobert, 26, of Breaux Bridge, State Police said.

According to Troop I’s preliminary investigation, Gobert was a rear passenger in a 2018 Honda Accord being driven southbound on the highway by Caitlyn Hebert, 26.

Troopers believe Hebert’s car was hit by a northbound 2018 Ram pickup. Investigators believe Hebert crossed the center line into the path of the truck as she tried to turn left onto Clayton Castille Road. 

Gobert was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. Hebert suffered only minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said.

