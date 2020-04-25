State officials concerned about possibly injured bald eagle at Lake End Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A bald eagle was found with what appears to be an injured wing at Lake End Park in St. Mary Parish.

According to KWBJ-TV, the eagle has been in the park since Thursday.

Dwayne Barbier, the area’s Director of Recreation and Culture, says a state wildlife official has been to the park to check on the eagle. He said officials will try and capture the bird Monday to begin rehabilitation.

An area near the bird has been roped off to prevent sightseers from getting too close, and onlookers are encouraged to stay back and not try to feed the eagle.

A big concern at this time is that anyone getting to close could force the eagle to inadvertently jump into the one of the park’s bordering canals and drown.