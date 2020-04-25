1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

State officials concerned about possibly injured bald eagle at Lake End Park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: KWBJ News

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A bald eagle was found with what appears to be an injured wing at Lake End Park in St. Mary Parish.

According to KWBJ-TV, the eagle has been in the park since Thursday.

Dwayne Barbier, the area’s Director of Recreation and Culture, says a state wildlife official has been to the park to check on the eagle. He said officials will try and capture the bird Monday to begin rehabilitation.

An area near the bird has been roped off to prevent sightseers from getting too close, and onlookers are encouraged to stay back and not try to feed the eagle.

A big concern at this time is that anyone getting to close could force the eagle to inadvertently jump into the one of the park’s bordering canals and drown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar