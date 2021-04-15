State of emergency declared for lower St. Martin Parish due to flooding

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish president Chester Cedars declared a state of emergency for lower St. Martin Parish due to flooding on Thursday morning, according to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Effective immediately, Bayou Estates Subdivision and Four Mile Bayou, are closed to all non-resident traffic due to the excessive rainfall received over the past several hours. Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road, also remain closed.

The declaration comes after days of severe weather and heavy rainfall in the area, plus the rising river levels due to the weather. St. Martin Parish Government and St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are monitoring conditions in lower St. Martin Parish.

Please don’t attempt to drive through standing water, and don’t go around barricades that are in place throughout the flooded areas.