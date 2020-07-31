State, local efforts against suspended Lafayette City Marshal from running for office again

The Lafayette Parish District Attorneys Office has filed an objection against Brian Pope from running for city marshal again. State law says candidates for city marshal must be a resident elector, meaning a qualified voter.

“He was not registered as a qualified elector,” said Assistant District Attorney Daniel Landry. “In fact, on his candidacy admitted to that fact. That is the basis for the district attorney’s filing of that objection.”

The Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Office says Pope’s right to vote was suspended as of 2018 for his felony conviction on three counts of malfeasance in office. Pope was found guilty of using city marshal funds to hire attorneys for personal use.

Pope qualified to run, and was on the November ballot. However, state law says a candidate convicted of a felon can’t run for office, but Pope is appealing his felony conviction to the State Supreme Court. The conviction was recently upheld by the court of appeals.

“He absolutely is a convicted felon. Because he still has an appeal, or writ of application, for review to the Louisiana Supreme Court, the conviction is not final. He can not be removed from office until that conviction is final,” said Landry.

Landry says the State Board of elections has also filed an objection against Pope over failure to pay $5,000 in fines for not filing a campaign report.