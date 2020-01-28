State Fire Marshall’s office investigate suspicious house fire in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- State Fire Marshall’s office are investigating a suspicious house fire on Park Avenue in New Iberia.

“We was getting ready to go to bed, and we thought it was a transformer explosion at first. Then I heard all the sirens,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, said she walked outside her home to investigate around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“Everybody was outside because we were concerned, and I guess they heard the same explosion that we did,” she added.

That’s when she saw her neighbors’ house in flames.

“It was really smoky, and the smoke was white. So I thought it was an electrical fire,” she said.

New Iberia Fire Chief Gordan Copell said when firefighters arrived to the house, they smelled something odd: petroleum.

That smell led investigators to believe the fire may have been started intentionally.

The State Fire Marshalls office are now investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

No deaths were reported as a result of the fire.