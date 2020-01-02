Live Now
State Fire Marshal: Improperly discarded fireworks lead to two house fires

Local
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has says improperly discarded fireworks have led to two different house fires in just the past two days.

Officials are wanting to remind everyone of the proper way to discard fireworks.

They suggest wetting all fireworks debris after detonation, before discarding it to a curb or trash can, and be sure to keep that trash pile and/or can away from your home once the debris has been discarded.

In a Facebook post , the Marshal’s Office show a video of what happened when fireworks debris was left out on the side of the road to cool before collecting and piling at the curb for trash collection. They say the remaining heat from the detonation and wind present in the area led to one of the boxes catching fire.

The biggest lesson, they say, is to imagine what could have happened if had it been in a pile, in a trash can, next to a home or even inside a garage.

