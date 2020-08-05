State Fire Marshal asks public to hold off on cultural pastime

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- You are going to have to leave your dancing shoes in the closet a little longer.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the governor, you are not allowed to dance inside or outside of a restaurant or any other venue.

A video recently posted on Facebook shows couples dancing inside of a Lafayette restaurant. A viewer called News 10 and asked if people were allowed to dance inside of the restaurant- the short answer is, No!

“Dancing is not allowed at all, indoors or outdoors,” State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said. “It’s been very challenging for people to remember that because you know, we’re a dancing state and if you’re not dancing, you’re not living.”

News 10 reached out to the local restaurant and spoke to a manager.

The manager told us they’re aware it isn’t allowed. However, they want people to enjoy themselves.

If businesses continue to fail to follow the governor’s orders and after a visit from the Fire Marshal’s office, it could leave them without a liquor license. Browning said this is rare. He says a majority of the visits are used to educate the owner on the mandates.

“Obviously there are some consequences. Again, that’s been very few and far between. The thousands of visits we’ve made have yielded great results,” Browning said.