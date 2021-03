Lafayette, La (KLFY)– In response to Hurricanes Delta and Laura, State Farm has granted a coalition of Habitats on the Gulf Coast $60,000 for their collective disaster response to the impacted areas.

Today, State Farm officials presented the check to Habitat for Humanity at Hub City Ford.

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity was able to use part of the granted funds to purchase two trucks for transporting construction staff and materials to and from the response areas.