State changes work permit system for high school students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Businesses looking to hire high school students during the coronavirus outbreak will not be turning to the Lafayette Parish School System, as they usually do. Instead, the Louisiana Workforce Commission is issuing blanket work permits for students for 60 days.

Employers will instead have to file paperwork with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which can issue blanket work permits for businesses for 60 days to hire minors. Employers will need to submit a completed and signed “Application to Employ Minors under 18” form, along with proof of age, to laborprograms@lwc.la.gov. Incomplete applications will not be processed. Employers should allow three days for processing.

When the application has been approved, the employer will be notified via email. The names of those minors who are approved to work will be attached to the email.

For more information, send an email to laborprograms@lwc.la.gov.