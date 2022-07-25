Reve Coffee Roasters’ Passe Partout blend — AVAILABLE NOW!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For decades, Acadiana viewers have had their first cup of morning coffee with KLFY’s Passe Partout, and now — thanks to Reve Coffee Roasters — they can enjoy the same coffee we’re drinking!

Reve and KLFY are happy to announce the new Passe Partout coffee blend, which you can buy online only.

Reve Founder Nathanael Johnson said when teaming up with KLFY, his roasters wanted to make sure they created a morning coffee blend that was unique and inspired by Cajun heritage.

“We really felt like it should be something casual coffee drinkers like,” said Johnson. “But we also wanted it to appeal to coffee connoisseurs who care about all the subtle nuances and details that go into a great blend.”

The Passe Partout roast is a medium/dark blend with a balanced body and notes of caramel, honey, and chocolate.

Johnson and his crew have been Acadiana’s premier local coffee roaster for the past decade, shortly after founding their first location in Eunice. Today, Reve has three additional Lafayette locations and a Baton Rouge location, as well.