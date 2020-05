NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Officers are attempting to coax a man out of a home in New Iberia.

New Iberia Police Department spokesman Capt. John Babin said the department received an “irate phone call” from a home and the corner of Alameda and Santa Clara streets.

The resident refused to leave the home to speak with responding officers. Investigators do not know if the man is armed at this time.

This is a developing story. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting.