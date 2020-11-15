St. Thomas More High School going virtual due to COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) St. Thomas More Catholic High School is closing its doors and going virtual due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among its student population.

School officials announced in an email to KLFY that 9 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

“For the safety of our STM community, we have made this decision in order to mitigate the virus and hopefully reduce the spread,” the email reads. “We feel that one week of virtual learning and one week of the Thanksgiving holidays will minimize the number of cases on campus,” the school division said.

STM students will continue with virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 16 with the high school reopening for face-to-face instruction after the Thanksgiving holidays on Monday, Nov. 30.

Students should check their Moodle page for classroom instruction and assignments, school officials announced.

“This is how attendance will be captured. Students will receive an email with their virtual schedule and further instructions for next week.”