BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — A Patterson woman is accused of Computer Tampering at her former job.

Berwick Police say they received a complaint from a local bank on May 12 that their computer had been shut down. Police say during the investigation, it was uncovered that Courtney Saujon, 40, had deleted files and changed several system passwords after being terminated from the company. Police say this prevented other employees from accessing the system. Police say Saujon admitted to committing the crime.

Saujon turned herself in on Wednesday. She was released on a $5,000 bond.