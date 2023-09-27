BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) — A man can be seen stealing items out of a boat in St. Mary Parish.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a video recorded from a home security system on their Facebook Wednesday, in which a man can be seen stealing items out of a boat late at night.

The man pulled his truck up across the street from the house the boat was parked near and walked over. Inside the boat he rummages around until he eventually takes what looks to be a large gas canister and an ice chest at the front of the boat.

He was wearing a face covering, so identifying his face was not possible. Authorities are asking the public’s help in identifying this man and if anyone recognizes his clothing or vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you recognize this person or believe you know who it is, reach out to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook or send a crime tip here.