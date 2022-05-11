FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish School Board officials report that all students are safe after one of them brought a weapon to W.P. Foster Elementary’s campus this morning.

The student was arrested, according to school board officials. Law enforcement officers helped to verify the authenticity of the weapon, though officials have not noted the type of weapon.

Calls to local law enforcement agencies have not yet been returned to determine the charges the student may face.

“School officials acted promptly to isolate the student and maintain the safety of all students and staff during the discovery and investigation process,” stated a press release from the board. “Parents were immediately informed through the school system’s JCampus communication system.”