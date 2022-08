ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Morgan City Police say they need the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.

According to police, on July 26, a man and woman entered a business on Seventh Street and allegedly stole over $7,000 in merchandise.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspects and/or their location should contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605.