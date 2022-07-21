BERWICK, La. (KLFY) — Berwick Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 600 block of Tournament Blvd. yesterday around 7:30 p.m.

One victim explained to BPD that he and another male victim were sitting outside of his home when a man stopped his truck in front of their house and shot several times. The suspect then fled the scene. The victims identified Chase Martin as the suspect saying they knew him.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Martin in the Patterson area where they found him traveling on Hwy 182. Martin admitted to the shooting. He was charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, and booked into Berwick jail.

No injuries were reported. Two cars and the home did sustain damage.

This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as more details become available.