BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – Two juveniles in Berwick were arrested for threats at a high school.

According to the Berwick Police Department, officers responded to a call at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday morning about a threat that was discovered on campusand the school administration evacuated the school. Investigators discovered two 17-year-old students were responsible for the written threat. It was also learned during this investigation that school property had been damaged.

The two 17-year-old male juveniles were later interviewed at Berwick Police Department and admitted to their involvement. Both juveniles were arrested and charged with one count of terrorizing and one count of simple criminal damage to property.

Both juveniles were released to the custody of their parents pending juvenile court proceedings.