FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — Two people were reportedly injured in a shooting that occurred in Franklin Tuesday night.

Officers said they responded to a call about a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Iberia Street in Franklin. Upon arrival authorities said they discovered one male and one female were injured with gunshot wounds.

The individuals were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to officials. Investigators remain on the scene processing evidence.

Authorities said suspects of the shooting are unknown at this time.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

