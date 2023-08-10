MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)– Two men were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that took in Morgan City.

On July 26, Morgan City Police responded to several reports of gunfire in the Apple Street area. Officers discovered evidence of gunfire and building damage, and they found the discarded weapon used by the suspect in the shooting behind an abandoned residence.

A victim was also identified, according to authorities.

A 16-year-old male teen was revealed to be the suspect involved in the shooting, according to police. He was arrested on Wednesday and his charges includes:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile

Obstruction of Justice

Rashon Anthony Jones, 20, of Morgan City was also developed as a second suspect and arrested on Thursday morning. Police said Jones allegedly told the first suspect to shoot the victim and gave him the firearm to use. His charges includes:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Illegal Transfer of a Firearm to a Prohibited Person

Jones’ bail was set at $610,000.