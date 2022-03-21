MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City pair ended up in jail this past month after several days on the run in connection with an armed robbery on March 5 on Clothilde St., according to Morgan City Police Lt. John Schaff.

Wayne Michael Escort, 33, of Morgan City faces charges of armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and an additional two counts of home invasion for previous incidents. Courtney Chenevert, 39, of Morgan City, faces a charge of accessory after the fact of armed robbery.

Escort allegedly stole cash and merchandise from the business, according to Schaff.

Investigators learned that Chenevert may have assisted Escort in the robbery, and they tracked her down to Jefferson County, Tx., where she was arrested on March 8. She was extradited to Morgan City on Saturday, March 18. While Escort was also thought to be with Chenevert in Texas, he eluded law enforcement initially. He escaped law enforcement officers in Arkansas, leading to a multi-county pursuit. He was finally arrested in Nagadoches County, Tx.