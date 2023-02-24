MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Two men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Morgan City, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

MCPD said that Theodore Martell Harris, 36, of Farmerville, was charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Attempted armed robbery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)

Obstruction of justice

criminal damage to property

theft under $1,000

F.T.A. to pay restitution on 12/13/2022 (6th Ward Morgan City Court)

MCPD also said that David Diienno, 28, of Morgan City was charged with the following:

Armed robbery

Armed robbery with a firearm

Obstruction of justice

On the morning of Feb. 24, authorities responded to a local business in the area of Sixth Street regarding an armed robbery. Once officers arrived, a description of the suspect and the suspected vehicle was disseminated to the officers and surrounding agencies, MCPD said.

An officer with the Berwick Police Department then located a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MCPD and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist and Harris was taken into custody. MCPD also said that Diienno was also arrested and linked to the robbery.

MCPD said that according to reports, Harris allegedly entered the business with a firearm and demanded money around 11 a.m. MCPD said that he then fled the area in a black vehicle driven by Diienno.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the vehicle and located evidence linking the duo to the robbery, MCPD said.

Authorities also said that as investigators were investigating the original robbery, a report was filed by a local business that indicated a male subject attempted to enter the business with a firearm and damaged the rear door. MCPD said that evidence was then obtained linking Harris to this incident where he attempted to enter the back door of the business with a firearm.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.