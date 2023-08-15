FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – Indictments were issued on a 2007 cold case in Franklin that resulted in two arrests.

A Grand Jury in the 16th Judicial District of St. Mary Parish issued indictments for a 2007 Franklin Police Department cold case. The following two (2) arrests stem from that incident.

Roderick Phillips, 34 of Texas and Tajh Mathews, 33, of Baton Rouge turned themselves in on August 14, on warrants for indictment for aggravated rape. Phillips and Mathews were both booked, processed, and released on a $250,000 bond.

Additional arrests are pending.