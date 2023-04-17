MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – Two Morgan City residents have been arrested after 100 grams of cocaine were located, according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).

According to MCPD, Roberto C. Ventura, 22, of Morgan City, was charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute Sch. II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of fraudulent documents for identification

Illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17

Luis A. Benavides, 26, of Morgan City, was also arrested and charged with:

Proper equipment required on vehicle

Child passenger restraint system

Possession with intent to distribute Sch. II CDS (Cocaine)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driver must be licensed

Illegal use of CDS in presence of person under 17

Possession of fraudulent documents for identification

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MCPD said that on April 13, authorities conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fig and Elm Street, where Benavides was identified as the driver and Ventura was identified as the passenger. MCPD also said that two juveniles and another adult were also in the vehicle.

Detectives then located suspected cocaine and paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to MCPD, and the evidence led detectives to conduct search warrants at their homes.

During the search, authorities located more cocaine and paraphernalia. MCPD also said that fraudulent identification documents were also found.

Courtesy of MCPD

The total amount of cocaine found was around 100 grams, according to MCPD.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.