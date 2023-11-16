BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – A Baldwin man is dead after his bicycle collided with a vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Baldwin.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Retron Richard was struck by a vehicle on Hwy, 90 while trying to cross it. Richard died on the scene. Police say the driver is not being charged as they are not at fault.

Traffic was backed up as the scene was being investigated, but the scene has been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

