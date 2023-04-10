ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Three people have been arrested following a burglary in St. Mary Parish, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO).

According to the SMPSO, the following were arrested for burglary and resisting arrest or officer:

Jose Manuel Bibian, 18, of Morgan City

Juan Carlos Salinas-Lara, 19, of Amelia

Damian Augustine Calderon, 18, of Amelia

SMPSO said that on April 7, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Lenny’s Lane in response to a call of armed suspects attempting to burglarize the residence.

After arriving at the scene, authorities saw several suspects run from the residence. One of the suspects was chased on foot and apprehended and the other two were later located and arrested, SMPSO said.

SMPSO also said that bail was set at $72,500.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.