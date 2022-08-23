ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– This year’s local election is history in making in the Town of Baldwin.

Ajani Conner,19 is the youngest person to run for office in the area and says he silences the noise when people question his age.

My grandmother instilled in me the confidence needed to block out negativity. She would always say no half stepping. If you’re going to do something, do it all the way. Silence the noise.”

Conner hopes to be elected as a new alderman and says he has the full support of his family and friends.

“I think if I can bring something meaningful to the table then I should be in this position.”

A student at LSU, Conner says he is able to balance school and the election because of his determination and time management skills.

He says he is running because he wants to inspire young people.

“It makes me feel good because I feel like I’m blazing the path for the youth that are coming behind me. You know good things do come out of Baldwin.”

As he continues to campaign and meet residents, Conner says he’s excited to see what will happen.