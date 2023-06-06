MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Morgan City, authorities said.

Morgan City Police Department has charged Cortez Francois, 27, with second degree murder following a shooting on May 10.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Grizzaffi Street area, authorities said. Officers located a victim, Jordan Pool, 23, who was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, warrants were obtained for Francois’ arrest for attempted second degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Francois was booked into the Morgan City Jail on May 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On June 1, Pool died from his injuries and a warrant for second degree murder was obtained for Francois’ arrest.

Francois was taken from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Jail on June 6 and booked on the updated charge. Francois was taken back to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where he remains incarcerated.