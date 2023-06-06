MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Morgan City, authorities said.
Morgan City Police Department has charged Cortez Francois, 27, with second degree murder following a shooting on May 10.
At approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Grizzaffi Street area, authorities said. Officers located a victim, Jordan Pool, 23, who was transported to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, warrants were obtained for Francois’ arrest for attempted second degree murder, illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. Francois was booked into the Morgan City Jail on May 10.
On June 1, Pool died from his injuries and a warrant for second degree murder was obtained for Francois’ arrest.
Francois was taken from the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to the Morgan City Jail on June 6 and booked on the updated charge. Francois was taken back to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center where he remains incarcerated.