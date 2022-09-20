ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Patterson High school student was arrested Tuesday on accusations he threatened to shoot up the school he attends, officials said.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile male, 16, was arrested for criminal mischief.

Spokesperson David Spencer said Patterson High was put on a cautionary status around 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the threat being made.

He said during the investigation, it was determined that the student was not armed.

“We still don’t know what could have potentially prompted this threat,” Spender said.

He said a text message was sent to parents advising of the incident.

No injuries were reported.