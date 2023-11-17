ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Three students from St. Mary Parish public schools have been chosen to be District Students of the Year, moving to the next level of the competition.

Students of the Year from public schools across St. Mary Parish competed this week to earn this title.

The students named District Students of the Year, representing St. Mary Parish in the next part of the competition, are:

Carson Paradee, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary School

Tyren Austin, eighth grade, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School

Cherish Lewis, twelfth grade, Berwick High School

Sponsored by the Louisiana State Superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Students of the Year Award Program was established to acknowledge those elementary, middle/junior and high school students who were showing academic excellence.

Other students who participated in the contest were:

FIFTH GRADE:

Jacqueline Lopez, Aucoin Elementary School

Alise Geisler, Bayou Vista Elementary School

Zoe Bethea, Centerville Elementary School

Ailyn Hernandez, Foster Elementary School

Kendal Hawkins, Lagrange Elementary School

Noelle Cheramie, Norman Elementary School

Angelica Sanchez, Patterson Junior High School

Sa’Niyah August, Raintree Elementary School

Annabelle Guagliardo, Wyandotte Elementary School

EIGHTH GRADE:

Stanley Aucoin, Berwick Junior High School

Icis Gant, Centerville High School

S’Nai Burrell, Franklin Junior High School

Briar Gorman, Morgan City Junior High School

Carlynn Lalonde, Patterson Junior High School

TWELFTH GRADE:

Maci Pellerin, Centerville High School

Kayla Smith, Franklin Senior High School

Michelle Beals, Morgan City High School

Ella Doucet, Patterson High School

Le’Zay’Lon Brown, West St. Mary High School

District Students of the Year will be moving on to compete in the BESE Region 3 Zone contest in December.

