ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Three students from St. Mary Parish public schools have been chosen to be District Students of the Year, moving to the next level of the competition.
Students of the Year from public schools across St. Mary Parish competed this week to earn this title.
The students named District Students of the Year, representing St. Mary Parish in the next part of the competition, are:
Carson Paradee, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary School
Tyren Austin, eighth grade, B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School
Cherish Lewis, twelfth grade, Berwick High School
Sponsored by the Louisiana State Superintendent through the State Department of Education and the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Students of the Year Award Program was established to acknowledge those elementary, middle/junior and high school students who were showing academic excellence.
Other students who participated in the contest were:
FIFTH GRADE:
- Jacqueline Lopez, Aucoin Elementary School
- Alise Geisler, Bayou Vista Elementary School
- Zoe Bethea, Centerville Elementary School
- Ailyn Hernandez, Foster Elementary School
- Kendal Hawkins, Lagrange Elementary School
- Noelle Cheramie, Norman Elementary School
- Angelica Sanchez, Patterson Junior High School
- Sa’Niyah August, Raintree Elementary School
- Annabelle Guagliardo, Wyandotte Elementary School
EIGHTH GRADE:
- Stanley Aucoin, Berwick Junior High School
- Icis Gant, Centerville High School
- S’Nai Burrell, Franklin Junior High School
- Briar Gorman, Morgan City Junior High School
- Carlynn Lalonde, Patterson Junior High School
TWELFTH GRADE:
- Maci Pellerin, Centerville High School
- Kayla Smith, Franklin Senior High School
- Michelle Beals, Morgan City High School
- Ella Doucet, Patterson High School
- Le’Zay’Lon Brown, West St. Mary High School
District Students of the Year will be moving on to compete in the BESE Region 3 Zone contest in December.
