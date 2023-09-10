BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Morgan City man who ran away from authorities while being detained.

On Sept. 7 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers said they were dispatched to a local business in Bayou Vista regarding a vehicle complaint. Upon arrival, deputies said they made contact with a female who said she allowed Roderick Hunter, 32, of Morgan City to use her vehicle and had been gone for two hours.

She gave officers the description of the vehicle and a short time later, a deputy reported a vehicle matching the description pull into a business parking lot. The deputy approached the vehicle, identified Hunter and began and investigation. While being detained during the investigation Hunter fled from the scene, according to authorities.

During the investigation deputies said they found drugs and learned Hunter held several felony and misdemeanor charges. An additional warrant was obtained for his arrest on the charges stemming from this incident on Sept. 7.

Hunter is wanted on a complaint warrant on the following charges:

• Driver must be licensed

• Possession of Schedule I (marijuana) with intent to distribute

• Possession of methamphetamines

• Prohibited acts

• Resisting an officer

• Simple escape

• Theft

• Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription

Hunter also held active warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

• Possession of methamphetamines

• Possession of marijuana

• Possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids

• Possession with intent to distribute (MDMA)

• Possession with intent to distribute (cocaine)

• Monetary instrument abuse

• Possession/distribution/sale of legend drug without prescription

If you have information on his location, please call 337-828-1960. You can also send a crime tip on our website at www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips