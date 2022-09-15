ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Since the start of the summer, law enforcement in Acadiana has conducted training sessions to prepare for active threat scenarios in schools.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is training school officials on how to respond to critical situations to keep students and teachers safe.

Chief Gary Driskell told News 10, “We have been teaching the teachers and different people from the schoolboard on down CPR, how to use pressure dressing, things of that nature can help save a life if that situation came about.”

Raquel Baker, an administrator from Hanson Memorial School in Franklin, told News 10 that training for situations like this is necessary because of how often these types of scenarios occur in today’s society.

“It is very important for us to be able to handle situations like that involving our students,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, it is too frequent now that we have incidences within our schools where our students are being injured in some kind of way.”

Chief Driskell also mentioned that law enforcement has taught school staff about something they call civilian training for active shooter scenarios.

“It is an alert training basically to help understand what is expected if an active shooter occurs at the school. What they anticipate on seeing and hearing and things that they might go through.”

The number one priority for law enforcement is safety and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is willing to educate faculty in all the schools to help protect the ones who need it the most.

The Sheriff’s Office also said that there are more training sessions coming in the near future.