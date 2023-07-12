ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A St. Mary Parish council member is calling for social justice reform within the parish.

He said the parish is not creating enough economic opportunities for minorities and voiced his concerns to the parish council Wednesday evening.

“The main issue is that we have not been intentional in ensuring that black and brown people have equal opportunity to engage in these governmental processes. One of the biggest concerns for me is that we are continuing to do multi-million-dollar business ventures in this parish, and black and brown people are not at the table competing for those governmental contracts,” District 1 Parish Councilman Craig Matthews said.

He used Bayou Bend Health Systems, which includes a hospital in Franklin, as an example. He said despite 64% of the service district being a minority, black population, there are zero black people in middle and upper-level management.

“I’ve expressed my concerns to the board of commissioners that oversees that operation. I’ve expressed my concerns directly to the CEO of Bayou Bend Health Systems. There needs to be a concerted and intentional effort to recruit more minorities to middle and upper-level management positions. Right now, there are none,” Matthews told News 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also said the parish has invested millions of dollars into the facility in the last decade, and none of the money has gone to any minority contractors or subcontractors.

“We have a very diverse community. It’s multicultural, and we need to do business with that in mind,” he added.

News 10 asked councilman Matthews what he would like to see happen in the future.

“Making sure that everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities to compete on every level and ensuring that as we do business, as we develop, as we create more economic opportunities, that we are ensuring that all people have a part to be a part of that process, engage in that process, and participate in a meaningful way and in a way that’s going to bring financial gain and wealth to their families,” Matthews said.

News 10 spoke with St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff about the issue. He said he appreciates Councilman Matthew’s opinions and research and saie the parish is always striving for equality and making sure there is a level playing field.

Hanagriff added he will strive for fairness in bids as well. He also acknowledged there are a lack of minorities at Bayou Bend Health Systems but says local government needs to look at who is applying.