ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A St. Mary Parish corrections deputy has been dismissed and criminally charged for an incident that occurred at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, Abreante Jacole Harris, 20, of Jeanerette was arrested Thursday on simple battery and malfeasance in office charges.

An internal investigation revealed that Harris entered a dorm and struck an inmate several times, Smith said.

Harris was booked on the charges and terminated upon her arrest, he said.

“I am disappointed in this deputy’s actions,” said Chief Deputy Gary Driskell.

“She violated her training, the policies of the Sheriff’s Office, and the laws of the State of Louisiana. We hold the men and women of our agency to high standards of professional conduct, which means holding them accountable when they violate the boundaries of their authority.”