FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A fatal shooting in Franklin early Friday morning leaves a woman dead.
According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, deputies received a call at 3:24 a.m. about a gunshot victim that was brought to a medical facility in Franklin.
During an investigation, detectives found that the shooting occurred in the St. Joseph area and a female victim had been shot and brought to the medical facility. She subsequently died from her wounds.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
If you have any information on this incident, call the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 or send a crime tip. You can remain anonymous.