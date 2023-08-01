PATTERSON, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Patterson Police Department for Sheldon Guillory.

Guillory was last seen in his room at the Patterson Healthcare Nursing Home, 910 Lia St. in Patterson, on Tuesday at approximately 3:40 a.m. Investigators believe Guillory left the nursing home on foot between then and 8:40 a.m., when staff discovered he was no longer in his room.

Guillory is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 142 lbs. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing when he walked away from the healthcare center. Guillory suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, authorities said.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sheldon Guillory should contact the Patterson Police Department at 985-395-6161 or dial 911.