FRANKLIN, La (KLFY) — The severe weather tonight has caused flooding in some areas.

On Iberia Street in Franklin, cars are able to roll through after waters are receding from an earlier flood. Homeowners nearby say this is something that they see often, especially when there is severe weather.

When heavy rain strikes, people in Franklin anticipate flooding throughout some areas. With waters getting high enough to cover the roads up to two feet, homeowners like Cory Pierce say they don’t like when it rains like this.

“It’s not too good because I don’t like the rain and the flooding,” said Pierce.

Pierce says the water gets extremely high, almost entering his home. He says he’s experienced flooding on his street so high, sometimes trapping him inside.

“We were stuck in there for sure,” Pierce said.

Pierce says when it floods like this, he isn’t the only one who gets trapped. He says he witnesses vehicles getting stuck at times.

“They try to, but a lot of them get die out and get stuck in the water and they got to get pulled out and all of that,” Pierce explained.

In addition to cars getting stuck, Pierce says when it floods, a lot of debris and trash floats nearby and is left in his yard once the water recedes.

“It does bring out a lot of litter and it’s all all over a lot. And after that, it’s usually we have to clean it all up,” said Pierce.

He says once the water goes down, he will have to clean his yard yet again.

