FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – A water outage is causing government buildings to be closed in Franklin.

The St. Mary Parish courthouse is closed. The Franklin office of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office is also closed.

School is also canceled today for Foster, Franklin Junior High, and Franklin Senior High School Students ONLY.

LaGrange Elementary is NOT impacted, therefore LaGrange Elementary has school.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.