JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Jeanerette runaway juvenile is being searched for by St. Mary Parish authorities.

Ricky Champagne Jr., 17, of Jeanerette was last seen on Oct. 1.

No information on Champagne’s last known whereabouts were given or a description of what he could be wearing.

If you have any information on his location, please contact us at 337-828-1960, or message the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

