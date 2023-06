MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man was arrested in connection with a rape.

Marvin Soto-Suazo, 31, of Morgan City, was arrested by Morgan City Police after an investigation was done into a report of a rape.

Soto-Suazo was identified as the suspect and police said he had forced the victim into sexual relations and held them in the residence.

On June 7, he was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he waits for court proceedings.

His bail is set at $1,005,000.