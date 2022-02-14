MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old Morgan City teen is in jail charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say he killed an 11-year old boy over the weekend.

News Ten’s Rodricka Taylor spoke with the Morgan City Police department about gun safety when dealing with kids.

At 14, most boys usually play video games or are involved in sports, and not handling a gun.

People in the local community here say gun safety is an issue that needs to be addressed more.

“I was saddened, but then I was angry that children weren’t told don’t mess with them(guns), and if they were told don’t mess with them, they didn’t listen to them. So obviously, there were no consequences to their actions by a parent or a guardian,” said Leigh Grizzaffi.

After a weekend shooting claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy, the Morgan City Police Department wants to bring awareness to gun safety.

“Any parent that has a weapon in the home needs to make sure they (guns) are put away safely so that small children aren’t able to get their hands on it.” Police Captain Betty Augman said.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Maple St. around 7:22 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators found that several juveniles inside gained access to a weapon.

Police say a 14-year-old boy took a gun, loaded it, and shot it at an 11-year-old. He is now charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality.

“Why were these children not taught to don’t mess with guns?” Grizzaffi asked.

She asks the question many in the community are wondering.

“I mean, I grew up with guns in a broom closet. We were just told you don’t mess with them, keep your hands off of them,” Grizzaffi adds.

“Our children were told the same thing. We didn’t hide them, but we didn’t leave them in plain sight. They were for protection, not for play.”

Leigh Grizzaffi lives in the neighborhood right by Maple Street and says gun safety needs to be taught more.

“Quit talking about guns kill and start talking about how people kill. The gun can’t do anything unless someone uses it,” said Grizzaffi.