(KLFY) — Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election will be held across Louisiana from July 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. A total of 378 races are set for the ballot.
According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, local and municipal candidates must qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state and federal office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
The following offices in the Acadiana area are up for election on Nov. 8:
STATEWIDE/REGIONAL OFFICES
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (Acadia, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)
- U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District (Evangeline, St. Landry)
- U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Martin, St. Mary)
- Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4
- 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division B (St. Mary)
- 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D (St. Mary)
- 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 1C (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry
- 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B (Jeff Davis)
- 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)
- 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 3E (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)
- Associate Supreme Court Justice, Dist. 6 (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Lafayette
- City Judge City Court, Division A
- Broussard
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Member, Districts 1-6 and Councilman At-Large
- Carencro
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Duson
- Mayor
- Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Scott
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members, Districts 1-4 and Councilman At-Large
- Youngsville
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members, Districts A-E
ACADIA PARISH
- School Board Districts 1-8
- Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace
- Basile
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Dist. 1-2, plus one At-Large
- Church Point
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Wards 1-5
- Crowley
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Wards 1-4, Divisions A and B, plus one At-Large
- Duson
- Mayor
- Aldermen (5 to be elected)
- Estherwood
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Iota
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Eunice
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Wards 2-3, plus one At-Large
- Mermentau
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Morse
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Rayne
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman — Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
EVANGELINE PARISH
- 13th Judicial District Judge, Division A
- Police Jury Dist. 4
- School Board Districts 1-13
- Basile
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman Districts 1-2, plus one At-Large
- Chataignier
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Mamou
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Turkey Creek
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (3 to be elected)
- Ville Platte
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Districts A-F
IBERIA PARISH
- School Board Districts 1-13
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
- School Board Districts 1-13
- Elton
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Lake Arthur
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Coroner
- School Board Districts 1-13
- Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11 (2 to be elected)
- Justice of the Peace, Dist. 12
- Constable, Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11
- Arnaudville
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Cankton
- Mayor
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Eunice
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Grand Coteau
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Krotz Springs
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
- Leonville
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
- Melville
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)
- Opelousas
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Districts A-E, plus one At-Large
- Palmetto
- Mayor
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
- Port Barre
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Sunset
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
- Washington
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- Dist. 17 State Senator
- School Board Districts 1-10
- Ward 3 Justice of the Peace
- Arnaudville
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Breaux Bridge
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman, Districts A-E
- Broussard
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members, Districts 1 and 5, plus one At-Large
- Parks
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (3 to be elected)
ST. MARY PARISH
- School Board Districts 1-11
- Baldwin
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Berwick
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
- Patterson
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Council Members (5 to be elected)
VERMILION PARISH
- School Board Districts A-I
- Erath
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Gueydan
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)
- Maurice
- Mayor
- Police Chief
- Alderman (5 to be elected)