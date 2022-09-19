CENTERVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office (SMPSO) is advising the public to avoid the area of Chandra Lane in Centerville until further notice.

According to SMPSO, detectives found a possible explosive device at a residence on Chandra Lane.

The SMPSO, Franklin Fire Department, Centerville Fire Department, and Louisiana State Police are working together to implement safety protocols while first responders are working the scene.

The area is blocked off for the public’s safety.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No other information is available at this time.