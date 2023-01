AMELIA, La. (KLFY) — St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Horton, 14, was last seen on Jan. 9 around 7:22 p.m.

Alexis is a native of Amelia, La. and was last seen in green shorts and a gray hoodie. Police describe her as 5’3″ and approximately 120 lbs.

If you have any information on Alexis’s location, call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337)-828-1960.